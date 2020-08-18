Global  
 

Jesse Metcalfe Is Dating Corin Jamie Lee Clark After Split from Ex-Fiancee Cara Santana

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Jesse Metcalfe is rumored to be dating model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, according to an E! source. The insider revealed that the 41-year-old Chesapeake Shores star and Corin, 27, have been spending lots of time together during quarantine. Corin is “a lot of fun and gorgeous,” the source said. “Jesse has gotten serious with Corin [...]
