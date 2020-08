Twitter Restores Satirical Site Babylon Bee After Outrage Over Suspension, Says It Was Mistakenly Flagged as ‘Spam’ Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Twitter on Monday restored a satirical publication's Twitter account after briefly suspending it from the platform. 👓 View full article

