Kala Ramnath on Pandit Jasraj: He took me under his wing Tuesday, 18 August 2020

[Being in the US], I was sleeping when I got a call informing me that Pandit ji is no more. I feel numb. I recently dreamt of him attending one of my concerts. I can't believe this is happening, again. My father passed away when I was 13. I endured the same kind of sorrow, then.



[Being in the US], I was sleeping when I got a call informing me that Pandit ji is no more. I feel numb. I recently dreamt of him attending one of my concerts. I can't believe this is happening, again. My father passed away when I was 13. I endured the same kind of sorrow, then.I am where I am, because of Pandit ji. He took

