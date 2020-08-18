Global  
 

Pregnant Lea Michele Joins Husband Zandy Reich for a Walk Around the Neighborhood

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Lea Michele wears a black face mask while walking alongside her husband Zandy Reich on Monday (August 17) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 33-year-old pregnant Glee actress was also joined by her mom Edith Sarfati while strolling around the neighborhood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele Lea is currently expecting her first [...]
