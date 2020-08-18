You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lea Michele gives birth



Lea Michele has become a mother. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 hours ago Lea Michele has reportedly given birth to a baby boy!



Lea Michele has given birth to a baby boy, who is her first child with her husband Zandy Reich. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 18 hours ago Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera



Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California's Lake.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on July 13, 2020

Tweets about this ₳🦂 RT @JustJared: Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich stepped out for a stroll around the neighborhood today - see the new photos https://… 1 day ago Gospel Music Pregnant Lea Michele Joins Husband Zandy Reich for a Walk Around the Neighborhood 6 days ago JustJared.com Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich stepped out for a stroll around the neighborhood today - see the new photos https://t.co/uKYdV7PqkN 6 days ago