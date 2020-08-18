Global  
 

John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, others mourn filmmaker Nishikant Kamat's demise

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
As filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away due to multiple organ failure in Hyderabad on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief over the demise of the 'Madaari' filmmaker.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to bid adieu to his fellow filmmaker and to extend condolences to his...
