You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prabhas, Deepika Padukone to join forces for sci-fi film



Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:12 Published on July 20, 2020 Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's next film titled 'Radhe Shyam' first look poster out



Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer upcoming film titled "Radhe Shyam" first look poster is out now. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:05 Published on July 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Prabhas' fans go berserk as he's all set to announce his new project with Tanhaji director Om Raut tomorrow Prabhas will announce his 22nd film with filmmaker Om Raut tomorrow. He has made the successful Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the biggest hit of 2020

Bollywood Life 11 hours ago





Tweets about this