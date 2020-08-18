Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prabhas to star in and as Adipurush, Tanhaji director Om Raut's next

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Bhushan Kumar, CMD of T-Series, Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Prabhas come together for a magnum opus 3D feature film - Adipurush! A screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

Om Raut, founder of the production house Retrophiles & the dynamic director of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hrithik-Prabhas might come together for Om Raut's next, Laal Singh Chaddha's Ladakh schedule cancelled [Video]

Hrithik-Prabhas might come together for Om Raut's next, Laal Singh Chaddha's Ladakh schedule cancelled

Hrithik Roshan-Prabhas are most likely to be part of Om Raut's upcoming project, Akshay Kumar- Vaani Kapoor's Bell Bottom to go on floors in the month of August. Keep a close watch on everything that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

FIRST POSTER OUT! Prabhas' next with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut, titled Adipurush

 Prabhas' next with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut has been titled as Adipurush. The actor has shared the first poster of his film. Check out the...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this