Prabhas to star in and as Adipurush, Tanhaji director Om Raut's next
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Bhushan Kumar, CMD of T-Series, Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Prabhas come together for a magnum opus 3D feature film - Adipurush! A screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.
Om Raut, founder of the production house Retrophiles & the dynamic director of...
