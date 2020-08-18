|
Reese Witherspoon Is Producing a Country Music Competition Series for Apple TV+
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon definitely knows a thing or two about country music thanks to her Oscar-winning work in Walk the Line and now she’s moving into that world as a producer! The 44-year-old actress is producing a country music competition series for Apple TV+ and this marks the third show that her company Hello Sunshine has [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this