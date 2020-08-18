Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon Is Producing a Country Music Competition Series for Apple TV+

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon definitely knows a thing or two about country music thanks to her Oscar-winning work in Walk the Line and now she’s moving into that world as a producer! The 44-year-old actress is producing a country music competition series for Apple TV+ and this marks the third show that her company Hello Sunshine has [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saving our country's music venues [Video]

Saving our country's music venues

Saving our country's music venues

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:47Published
Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Secret Pop Music String [Video]

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Secret Pop Music String

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Secret Pop Music String Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Inks Deal for Country Music Competition Show Called 'My Kind of Country'

 Apple is getting into music competition TV shows with "My Kind of Country," an upcoming country music competition series on Apple TV+ that will feature a...
MacRumours.com

Apple TV+ orders 'My Kind of Country' music competition show

 Apple has ordered "My Kind of Country," a competition singing show for Apple TV about country music featuring contestants from around the world, produced by...
AppleInsider

Reese Witherspoon 'Beyond Excited' to Produce Country Music Competition Show

 'The Morning Show' star has teamed up with Apple TV and 'The Masked Singer' showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra to develop 'My Kind of Country' through her Hello...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Reese Witherspoon Is Producing a Country Music Competition Series for Apple TV+ https://t.co/elahwKizRy 34 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Reese Witherspoon is producing a country music competition series for Apple TV+ https://t.co/3L8IcJ9qgR 36 minutes ago

US105fm

US105 New Country Reese Witherspoon Producing Country Talent Search Show https://t.co/Z65W3hFPAF 2 hours ago

Technowledgeorg

Technowledge.org Apple Orders Country Music Competition Series With Reese Witherspoon Producing https://t.co/pqk8YfhNyl 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: Apple Orders Country Music Competition Series With Reese Witherspoon Producing https://t.co/GQjh86M3xR 6 hours ago

buckkiller303

oldman RT @BucklesandBulls: Reese Witherspoon Producing Country Talent Search Show: The show will find "unconventional and extraordinary" stars. C… 9 hours ago

BucklesandBulls

Buckles and Bulls Reese Witherspoon Producing Country Talent Search Show: The show will find "unconventional and extraordinary" stars… https://t.co/HERYTvtoYV 10 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Apple Orders Country Music Competition Series With Reese Witherspoon Producing https://t.co/R8C1nRwoYP via @variety 10 hours ago