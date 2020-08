Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will suit up for The Boys Season 3 Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Jensen Ackles of the Supernatural fame will be joining the cast of the hit series The Boys for Season 3. The casting news was made on Ackles' social media account. Ackles will portray Soldier Boy - the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super... 👓 View full article