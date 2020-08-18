Bruce Springsteen Soundtracks Powerful Joe Biden Ad Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Taking down the Trump administration...



*Bruce Springsteen* soundtracks a powerful new advert from Democrat politician *Joe Biden*.



The Presidential race is swinging into gear, with the Democrat party holding their National Convention.



It's a digital-only affair this year, which means that the highlights can be instantly devoured by a global audience.



A stirring new advert was aired a few hours ago, featuring music from Bruce Springsteen.



'The Rising' is used as part of a plea for American unity, with the clip using a positive reference to Black Lives Matter.



Watch it below.







"We are the United States of America. There's not a single thing we cannot do if we do it together." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/SLdNN4Oxdv



— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020



