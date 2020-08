Drag Race Recap: AS5 Season Recap and Finale | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap



Sam and Eliza (back back back again!) are here to break down the finale of All Stars 5 in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap! What did YOU think? Let us know in the comments along with any other RPDR Top 10s..

Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:06 Published 2 weeks ago