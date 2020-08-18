Kim Klacik Wiki: Facts about the Republican Candidate for Baltimore’s 7th Congressional District

Global  
 

Kim Klacik is new to Baltimore’s political scene and is already making waves. The Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional district became well known in media for her pro-Trump rhetoric. She previously contested for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat in the Congress. Her advancing political career has many curious about who she is. So we’ve […]
