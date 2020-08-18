Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Squidbillies' fires actor Stuart D. Baker for 'offensive' comments about Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Actor Stuart D. Baker has been ousted from his longtime role on the Adult Swim show "Squidbillies" for the offensive language he used to critique Dolly Parton and her latest comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter

Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter 00:33

 Country singer Dolly Parton is making it clear that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2018, she changed the name of the Dixie Stampede to just Stampede. This was after she became aware that the term "Dixie" is associated with the Confederacy. "When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State Rep. Candidate Apologizes For ‘Inflammatory Rhetoric’ At Black Lives Matter Protest In Hugo [Video]

State Rep. Candidate Apologizes For ‘Inflammatory Rhetoric’ At Black Lives Matter Protest In Hugo

A DFL candidate for the State House of Representatives is apologizing for the words he used during a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (1:19).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:19Published
Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? [Video]

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:53Published
From Shetland to Monmouth: three young voices behind the UK's anti-racism protests [Video]

From Shetland to Monmouth: three young voices behind the UK's anti-racism protests

From cities to towns, at the heart of the recent anti-racism protests in Britain there has been a new generation declaring in their thousands that black lives – their lives – matter. As part of our..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:20Published

Related news from verified sources

'Squidbillies' Fires Stuart Baker for 'Extremely Offensive' Comments About Dolly Parton

 The actor/comedian, who is also known as Unknown Hinson, sparks outrage after throwing shade on Facebook at Dolly Parton over her support for the Black Lives...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

AdultSwimNoCon

Adult Swim Out Of Context RT @EdwardEOnePiece: LOL, bye bitch. @AdultSwimPod ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Bl… 2 minutes ago

EdwardEOnePiece

Edward E LOL, bye bitch. @AdultSwimPod ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton,… https://t.co/tXcpIF6pWD 3 minutes ago

artomatik

🅰🆁🆃🅾🅼🅰🆃🅸🅺 LMAOOOO ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter… https://t.co/UbBSzwZYUS 1 hour ago

boubouler26

hitmo vedmar ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter I'll have f… https://t.co/iYpH0Ft7nI 6 hours ago

boubouler26

hitmo vedmar ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter , who is that tardbas ?? 6 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter https://t.co/Gfhjumll3F 6 hours ago

JaeParks_14

Canada 2021 🐾🐾🐾 Bye bye Variety: ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives… https://t.co/SEfIJgBwAx 10 hours ago

CherylPuente

Cheryl Puente RT @MorganicInk: Meanwhile.... don’t even dream about coming for Dolly. 👇🏽#byebye ‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Medi… 11 hours ago