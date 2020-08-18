'Squidbillies' fires actor Stuart D. Baker for 'offensive' comments about Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Actor Stuart D. Baker has been ousted from his longtime role on the Adult Swim show "Squidbillies" for the offensive language he used to critique Dolly Parton and her latest comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Country singer Dolly Parton is making it clear that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2018, she changed the name of the Dixie Stampede to just Stampede. This was after she became aware that the term "Dixie" is associated with the Confederacy. "When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive...