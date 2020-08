You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maya Rudolph, Taylor Swift React To Kamala Harris' VP Announcement



Joe Biden has officially selected Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, and social media lit up. From Maya Rudolph to Taylor Swift, we're breaking down all of the celebrity reaction to.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53 Published 6 days ago Taylor Swift becomes first artist to break Billboard record with new album 'folklore'



Taylor Swift has smashed several records since she surprised fans with the release of her eighth studio album 'folklore' last month, and she can add another to her lengthy list after becoming the first.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore



You may be surprised by these fan theories about Taylor Swift's "Folklore." For this list, we’ll be looking at fans’ ideas about what’s going on beneath the surface of these new tracks. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this