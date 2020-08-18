Global  
 

Who is Miles Taylor, Ex-DHS Official Waging War Against His Former Boss, Trump?

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor -- who endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday -- warned President Donald Trump on ABC News, Tuesday that more former officials like him would be coming out against him in the months leading up to the election.
 Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

