Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons

You Might Like

Tweets about this Malcolm RT @DEADLINE: ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Canceled After Six Seasons On Netflix https://t.co/htkt4qtbee https://t.co/JzqmMfo0ZR 8 seconds ago kristina RT @nickolaslangley: They canceled the wrong Patriot Act https://t.co/Z9keiItIMo 17 seconds ago Female Hndrxx RT @nashlta: Hasan Minhaj is one of the only desi people in popular media that talks about the things that matter to us. He’s the kind of r… 17 seconds ago Wayne Clarke 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' Canceled at Netflix | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/cdeUU6kam7 21 seconds ago Nick Langley They canceled the wrong Patriot Act https://t.co/Z9keiItIMo 1 minute ago Vinay Gorur RT @IndieWire: ‘Patriot Act’ Is the Toughest Show to Lose Right Now https://t.co/tElNxC1kL3 https://t.co/neeKE140JR 2 minutes ago wrikent3500 RT @thedailybeast: Netflix has canceled "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" less than 2 years after the late-night-style comedy show premiered… 2 minutes ago JACL - Seattle RT @CAPEUSA: To quote #DarthVader.... “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!” 😭😭😭 @hasanminhaj https://t.co/XRe… 2 minutes ago