Always on Overdrive: The Secrets Behind Patrick Swayze's Most Memorable Roles Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

So many of Patrick Swayze's roles have a certain adjective in common. He was the hunky dance instructor, the hunky bouncer, the hunky surfing bank robber, the hunky ghost, the hunky... So many of Patrick Swayze's roles have a certain adjective in common. He was the hunky dance instructor, the hunky bouncer, the hunky surfing bank robber, the hunky ghost, the hunky... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this