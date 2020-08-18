Callie Rivers Wiki: Facts about Coach Doc Rivers’ Daughter and Seth Curry’s Wife
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are going to face off in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Whichever team wins, Callie Rivers is the real winner. The daughter of the Clippers’ coach, Doc Rivers, is married to the Mavericks’ star player, Seth Curry. The mystery is, however, which team Callie is rooting for. The Rivers […]
Ahead of the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, two brothers have collected water from more than 150 rivers. Since 1968, both the brothers collected water from 151 rivers across..