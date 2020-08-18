Global  
 

Callie Rivers Wiki: Facts about Coach Doc Rivers’ Daughter and Seth Curry’s Wife

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are going to face off in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Whichever team wins, Callie Rivers is the real winner. The daughter of the Clippers’ coach, Doc Rivers, is married to the Mavericks’ star player, Seth Curry. The mystery is, however, which team Callie is rooting for. The Rivers […]
