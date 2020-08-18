Global  
 

Ashley Tisdale, Julianne Hough & More To Be Featured In New Disney+ Series 'Becoming'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ashley Tisdale is opening up about overcoming challenges in the new series Becoming! The new show comes from executive producer LeBron James and will be airing on Disney+, not to be confused with Michelle Obama‘s Netflix documentary of the same name. In Becoming, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important [...]
