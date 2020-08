Sharna Burgess Returning Alongside These Pros On 'Dancing With The Stars'! Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Dancing With The Stars has revealed the pro dancers for the upcoming 29th season!! The new season will premiere on September 14th with new host Tyra Banks, who will be the sole host, taking over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Sharna Burgess is returning to the ballroom after being shocked she wasn’t going to [...] 👓 View full article

