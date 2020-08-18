K Dubb Kanye West Literally Just Had Chick-fil-A Lunch W/ Lori Harvey’s Dad Steve Harvey https://t.co/0kd4rn2jKG #music #feedly 22 minutes ago SOHH.com Kanye West Literally Just Had Chick-fil-A Lunch W/ Lori Harvey's Dad Steve Harvey - Grammy-winning rapper Kanye Wes… https://t.co/7tSo7KzAJN 39 minutes ago SOHH Kanye West Literally Just Had Chick-fil-A Lunch W/ Lori Harvey's Dad Steve Harvey https://t.co/NqP4epYTGe https://t.co/aNPZvNddRs 40 minutes ago Timbo the King RT @wowthatshiphop: how can you have the nerve to say that travis scott has more cultural impact than kanye west when travis scott is liter… 17 hours ago ✨ @michaelwwiesen @cowlipz @SELPlNKINURAREA @keepitclassychi @kanyewest and? just bc jack made music post kanye west… https://t.co/yDXGY5vehh 17 hours ago jQon ..appears from seemingly nowhere at the register, followed by "scar"+"mexico"+"infected kids" post-store. but,… https://t.co/sFXOJdfzF1 17 hours ago michael L Kanye West is literally married to a porn star. Just like Jesus? 22 hours ago nagito komaeda there is. when people talk about kanye i assume they mean me. they have to, i mean they literally are talking about… https://t.co/D4xxdTUOFs 22 hours ago