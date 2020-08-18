|
Kanye West Literally Just Had Chick-fil-A Lunch W/ Lori Harvey’s Dad Steve Harvey
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West really does love Chick-fil-A. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share a glimpse into his celebrity outing at the popular fast food franchise with TV mogul Steve Harvey. Kanye West’s Steve Harvey Chick-fil-A Meal On Tuesday, Kanye hit up Twitter to show off a shot of Harvey donning his […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this