'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Met George Clooney in a Women's Bathrobe! Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tom Ellis has a funny celebrity encounter story! The 41-year-old Lucifer actor opened up in a new interview for Men’s Health. Here’s what he had to say… On running into his style icon, George Clooney, at a hotel in Vancouver: “I had put on my ‘man Uggs,’ and I didn’t realize at the time, but [...] 👓 View full article

