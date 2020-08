Colin Powell to Speak at DNC Convention: We Need Commander-in-Chief Who ‘Takes Care of Our Troops’ Like He Would His Own Family Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Former Secretary of State *Colin Powell* is set to speak at the DNC Former Secretary of State *Colin Powell* is set to speak at the DNC convention Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this