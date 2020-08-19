Global  
 

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Shopping Around a TV Project Idea

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on a brand new television project where they would be involved behind the scenes as producers. In a new report from Variety, it’s reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “quietly shopping an idea for a project” to many different media companies, and have already taken [...]
