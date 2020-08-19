Global  
 

Cardi B Slams Trump Supporters for Playing 'WAP' During Boat Party

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Cardi B has an issue of President Trump supporters playing her music. The 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter to slam Trump supporters after they played her new song “WAP” during a boat party, just a few days after several Republican and conservative commentators criticized the song and its lyrics. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
