Cardi B Slams Trump Supporters for Playing 'WAP' During Boat Party

JustJared.com Cardi B is slamming Trump supporters for playing her new song "WAP" at a party: https://t.co/nffV0yPThw 35 minutes ago Newshub RT @NewshubENT: 'I'm calling the FBI': Cardi B slams Trump supporters dancing to 'WAP' https://t.co/bNWlaaHCTU 2 hours ago Newshub ENT 'I'm calling the FBI': Cardi B slams Trump supporters dancing to 'WAP' https://t.co/bNWlaaHCTU 2 hours ago ET Canada .@iamcardib is slamming #Trump supporters who played her hit #WAP on a boat party after conservatives criticized th… https://t.co/8hrCMyBEUj 2 hours ago ET Canada .@iamcardib is calling out some #Trump supporters who played her hit #WAP on a boat party after conservatives criti… https://t.co/39eoeEmYA8 6 hours ago PopCulture.com Cardi B slams Trump supporters partying to her new hit #WAP https://t.co/xQvmHBxJ6M https://t.co/Y6UJkGMQch 6 hours ago