Day 2 of the DNC



Day 2 of the DNC features speakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Sec. of State John Kerry and more. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:26 Published 15 hours ago

Bernie Sanders And Wife Jane Seen Being Adorable Backstage At DNC Convention



Before delivering his speech to the DNC, Bernie Sanders was caught on live stream being adorable with wife Jane. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 17 hours ago