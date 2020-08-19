Global  
 

Bill Clinton Blasts Trump in DNC Speech: If You Want a President Who ‘Spends Hours a Day Watching TV’ and Tweeting, ‘He’s Your Man’

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former President *Bill Clinton* spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night in a message blasting President *Donald Trump* over his leadership on the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards' 02:07

 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

