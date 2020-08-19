Tracee Ellis Ross emcees second night of DNC, her Hollywood peers and fans react: 'Intelligent and heartfelt'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 (
41 minutes ago) Tracee Ellis Ross is emceeing the second night of the Democratic National Convention -- and she was applauded by her Hollywood pals as well as fans.
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
3 days ago
The High Note Movie Clip - Grace Davis' Secret Affairs - While on a hike, Katie (Zoë Chao) is concerned about Maggie's (Dakota Johnson) job as Grace Davis' (Tracee Ellis Ross) personal assistant.
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a...
The High Note Movie Clip - Grace Davis' Secret Affairs 01:34
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
The High Note movie clip - Two Strong Leading Women
The High Note movie clip - Two Strong Leading Women
The High Note director Nisha Ganatra talks about how the film stars two confident women, Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Set in the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago
The High Note movie clip - Grace Questions Maggie
The High Note movie clip - Grace Questions Maggie
In this scene from the High Note, Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) asks Maggie (Dakota Johnson) to go through her closet.
Set in the dazzling world..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this