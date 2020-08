Cara Santana is Dating This Oscar Winner's Older Brother! Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Cara Santana has a new man in her life! Six months after ending her engagement to Jesse Metcalfe, the 36-year-old actress is dating Shannon Leto, who is the older brother of Jared Leto, a source confirmed to E! News. β€œCara has healed from the heartbreak and has moved on,” the source shared. β€œShe’s truly in [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

