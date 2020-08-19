Global  
 

Social Media Praises Dr. Jill Biden After DNC Speech Supporting Husband Joe Biden

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Twitter couldn’t get enough of Dr. Jill Biden‘s speech at the Democratic National Convention tonight (August 18). Wearing a gorgeous green dress, the educator returned to a school she once taught at the deliver her speech, supporting husband Joe Biden, the official Democratic nominee. “As a mother and a grandmother, as an American, I am [...]
