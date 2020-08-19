Social Media Praises Dr. Jill Biden After DNC Speech Supporting Husband Joe Biden Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Dr. Jill Biden‘s speech at the Democratic National Convention tonight (August 18). Wearing a gorgeous green dress, the educator returned to a school she once taught at the deliver her speech, supporting husband Joe Biden, the official Democratic nominee. “As a mother and a grandmother, as an American, I am [...] 👓 View full article

