Keanu Reeves Praises Safety Protocols While Filming 'The Matrix 4'

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves is hard at work filming The Matrix 4 in Berlin! The 55-year-old actor dished on production of his upcoming movie, praising protocols that have been put in place to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. “There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4'

Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4' 01:19

 Keanu Reeves has praised the production team on 'The Matrix 4' for their "thoughtful and effective protocols" that have allowed filming to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

