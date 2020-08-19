Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Bernie Sanders During Democratic Convention

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is explaining what she said during the 2020 Democratic Convention. While appearing during the virtual DNC on Tuesday (August 18), the 30-year-old U.S. Representative praised Senator Bernie Sanders‘ campaign, before seconding his nomination for president. AOC‘s nomination for Sanders confused viewers – since Vice President Joe Biden is the official Democratic nominee – [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out 00:33

 On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Tuesday’s virtual Democratic National Convention included the official nomination of Joe Biden for president, and a pitch from Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden and two former Democratic presidents.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:02Published
Ohio's oldest Democratic delegate still going strong at 97 [Video]

Ohio's oldest Democratic delegate still going strong at 97

She was the oldest delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and at 97 Ruby Gilliam of Minerva has still got the political fire in her.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:58Published
Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention [Video]

Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention

Several high-profile Republicans, like former Govs. John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman crossed party lines to endorse Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Here's why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention

 Many were confused when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, but her speech was part of convention procedure.
USATODAY.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Bernie Sanders for the Democratic candidate for US President

 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic candidate for US President and did not mention the presumptive candidate...
SBS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Bernie Sanders for US President

 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic candidate for US President and did not mention the presumptive candidate...
SBS


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com AOC clears up confusion about nominating Bernie Sanders at the #DemConvention: https://t.co/g0rv0Km6jp 40 minutes ago

TinaLucha_16

namastay https://t.co/uSNm6u5lPL I am incorrect !!! Cancel my Twitter 3 hours ago

foxevil32

Olivia RT @etnow: "I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November.” https://t.co/U7LWMpXgJf 3 hours ago

Gingersandersa

Ginger Sanders 👊🏻 Must read if it doesn't make sense. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Bernie Sanders for Preside… https://t.co/98Pbo8jCwz 3 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight "I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November.” https://t.co/U7LWMpXgJf 3 hours ago

ebarteldes

Ernest Barteldes Although I respect @aoc for sticking to her guns, this was a stupid move. We need unity in the left, and her “endor… https://t.co/zmM7WCdn8u 3 hours ago

IdellGabriel

Gabriel 🌹 #VoteGreen 🕊 🇺🇸 She gives with one hand and takes away with the other. 🐍 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Berni… https://t.co/tLEZJzuy24 3 hours ago

SylvieTurpo

Sylvie Turpo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's speech perfectly explains why liberals go wild for her - CNNPolitics https://t.co/FIUTNMrpaP 1 day ago