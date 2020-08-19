Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Bernie Sanders During Democratic Convention
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is explaining what she said during the 2020 Democratic Convention. While appearing during the virtual DNC on Tuesday (August 18), the 30-year-old U.S. Representative praised Senator Bernie Sanders‘ campaign, before seconding his nomination for president. AOC‘s nomination for Sanders confused viewers – since Vice President Joe Biden is the official Democratic nominee – [...]
On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders...