Jennifer Aniston Compared Playing A National Celebrity In 'The Morning Show' Was 'Cathartic'

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston is opening up about filming on The Morning Show and comparing it to a lot of therapy all at once. The 51-year-old SAG Award winner revealed that playing a character who is under constant scrutiny as a national celebrity hit home for her. “That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 [...]
