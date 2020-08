Happy birthday Matthew Perry: Chandler Bing's 10 best one-liners Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

He is sarcastic. He is witty. "He is Chandler Bing and he makes jokes when he is uncomfortable." We remember Matthew Perry as the hilarious Chandler Bing from the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. As he turns 51 today (August 19), we celebrate his birthday by listing top 10 Chandler Bing quotes from the TV series. Read on and... He is sarcastic. He is witty. "He is Chandler Bing and he makes jokes when he is uncomfortable." We remember Matthew Perry as the hilarious Chandler Bing from the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. As he turns 51 today (August 19), we celebrate his birthday by listing top 10 Chandler Bing quotes from the TV series. Read on and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🤔 RT @elvipera: happy birthday Matthew Perry alias Chandler Bing thank you for being the best character ever... the sweetest, the most though… 2 minutes ago moniéla RT @ComedyCentralUK: Happy birthday to the Chan Chan Man himself, Matthew Perry! 🎂❤️ https://t.co/nUaDZi2edb 2 minutes ago Lene|Happy Bday Matty ❤️ RT @tokyoishere: Happy Birthday Matthew Perry♥️ #matthewperry https://t.co/ubwYnFSBZk 4 minutes ago Lene|Happy Bday Matty ❤️ RT @mndlersftw: happy birthday to this cute, sweet, sarcastic man, matthew perry! hoping you stay well and cherished with happiness especi… 6 minutes ago empatetica RT @iwanttoki__youu: Happy birthday Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, one of the best characters ever ❤️ (with the most relatable quotes lol… 8 minutes ago LITE Happy Birthday Matthew Perry! The actor who played the role of Chandler Bing in the Friends sitcom celebrates his… https://t.co/xHob9KgyLJ 9 minutes ago tokyo Happy Birthday Matthew Perry♥️ #matthewperry https://t.co/ubwYnFSBZk 11 minutes ago Francesca 🌷☮️🐱 Happy Birthday Matthew Perry. https://t.co/fGyax0gsMw 21 minutes ago