klarisa dalovej 🖇 RT @Variety: Gloria Steinem biopic "The Glorias" to skip theaters, debut on Amazon Prime https://t.co/mSD0Ir4802 https://t.co/xTNb0jBac8 5 minutes ago

Indian Express Entertainment A biopic on veteran journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, The Glorias was earlier set to hit the theatres on Sept… https://t.co/msuWEVddvN 15 minutes ago

News Headlines Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias to debut on Amazon Prime Video https://t.co/ftbkzUaA3m 20 minutes ago

Kate Kinninmont MBE Gloria Steinem Biopic ‘The Glorias’ to Skip Theaters, Debut on Amazon Prime https://t.co/pLR0HDv4bk via @variety 29 minutes ago

Gems Auster W. RT @TheWrap: Gloria Steinem biopic "The Glorias" is shifting from a theatrical release and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime in the U… 1 hour ago

Jennifer Frost Gloria Steinem Biopic 'The Glorias' to Skip Theaters, Debut on Amazon Prime https://t.co/0K5dCLOxKk 1 hour ago

1066 Productions #RT @Variety: Gloria Steinem biopic "The Glorias" to skip theaters, debut on Amazon Prime https://t.co/XXPC8e9A5g https://t.co/rCPgOr9xgM 2 hours ago