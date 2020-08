Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published 3 hours ago Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal 00:25 Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to be sentenced to federal prison time Friday for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits.