|
Dreezy’s Woman Crush Wednesday Bid Has Meg Thee Stallion, Destiny Jones and City Girls’ JT Hooked: “50 Shades Of Bae”
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Chicago rapper Dreezy is making a serious bid for Woman Crush Wednesday. The hip-hop star went online this week to deliver some must-like new pics of herself showing off Black Girl Magic. Dreezy’s Woman Crush Wednesday Goals Heading into Wednesday, the Chi-Town native went to her Instagram page to unload a batch of new pics. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this