Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dreezy’s Woman Crush Wednesday Bid Has Meg Thee Stallion, Destiny Jones and City Girls’ JT Hooked: “50 Shades Of Bae”

SOHH Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Dreezy’s Woman Crush Wednesday Bid Has Meg Thee Stallion, Destiny Jones and City Girls’ JT Hooked: “50 Shades Of Bae”Chicago rapper Dreezy is making a serious bid for Woman Crush Wednesday. The hip-hop star went online this week to deliver some must-like new pics of herself showing off Black Girl Magic. Dreezy’s Woman Crush Wednesday Goals Heading into Wednesday, the Chi-Town native went to her Instagram page to unload a batch of new pics. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jewish woman subject to anti-Semitic abuse at UK pub [Video]

Jewish woman subject to anti-Semitic abuse at UK pub

A man was caught on camera subjecting a Jewish woman to anti-Semitic abuse at a Wetherspoon pub in Leeds, UK on Thursday (August 8). Danielle Greyman, 21, captured the shocking and deeply offensive..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:00Published
A thug dressed in a unicorn onesie confronted a shopkeeper while a woman spat in his face [Video]

A thug dressed in a unicorn onesie confronted a shopkeeper while a woman spat in his face

Shocking CCTV footage showed a thug dressed in a unicorn onesie confronting a shopkeeper while a woman spat in his face - in a bid to steal two bottles of Buckfast.The horrifying moment was captured on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this