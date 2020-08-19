Spotify Is Down, Experiencing Service Outage Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Users voice complaints...



Music streaming giant *Spotify* seems to have toppled over.



#SpotifyDown is currently trending across the UK, with users of the app and web platform both reporting a service outage.



It's far from the first time Spotify has been bowled over - a similar outage last month saw musicians plead with fans to *simply buy physical copies instead.*



This time round, there might be an element of poetic justice. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek caused uproar when he seemed to suggest the musicians weren't working hard enough.



No word yet on when it'll be back up.







#Spotify is experiencing a service outage



RETWEET if you're having issues



https://t.co/oSLcRn29CH



#SpotifyDown



— Outage Alert (@OutageAlert2020) August 19, 2020



