Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'American Idol' 2021 Judges & Host Revealed, One Name Left Off Press Release

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are all returning for American Idol‘s newest season, alongside host Ryan Seacrest! “American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire — and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes

Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes 09:49

 Luke Bryan is all about country music, and WatchMojo is all about ranking lists. For this episode of “10 Questions in 10 Minutes”, our host Phoebe sat down with Luke Bryan to talk about his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, and ask him all the questions you, the fans, submitted, like...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

American Idol auditions interview part 2 [Video]

American Idol auditions interview part 2

American Idol auditions interview part 2

Credit: KEZIPublished
American Idol Oregon auditions [Video]

American Idol Oregon auditions

Oregonians have a virtual chance to audition for American Idol on Friday, August 14th!

Credit: KEZIPublished
Virtual American Idol auditions [Video]

Virtual American Idol auditions

"American Idol" has been holding virtual auditions for Idol hopefuls in Ohio and across America through Zoom, the online video conferencing app.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this

teddybear808808

B RT @AmericanIdol: Season 4 squad? IT'S A YES!!!! 💙🌟🤡🤠 Idol is thrilled to welcome back host @RyanSeacrest and judges @LionelRichie, @katyp… 1 minute ago

ABC_Publicity

ABC Publicity New Release: @AmericanIdol is back with judges @LukeBryanOnline @katyperry @LionelRichie & host @RyanSeacrest searc… https://t.co/pqcQ1ii4Rn 9 minutes ago

emibonafede20

emy 🍃🌼🌈 RT @JustJared: American Idol's judges & host for the 2021 season have been revealed...but one name wasn't listed on the press release: htt… 17 minutes ago

eric_ascher

Eric Ascher While the American Idol judges add nothing to the show in my view, at least we've avoided a Bobby Bones-as-host catastrophe. 18 minutes ago

GnLizbeth

maritza GN RT @OnTheRedCarpet: JUST ANNOUNCED: The @AmericanIdol crew is coming back! 🎤🎶 @KatyPerry, @LionelRichie and @LukeBryanOnline will return as… 20 minutes ago