'American Idol' 2021 Judges & Host Revealed, One Name Left Off Press Release

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published 22 hours ago Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes 09:49 Luke Bryan is all about country music, and WatchMojo is all about ranking lists. For this episode of “10 Questions in 10 Minutes”, our host Phoebe sat down with Luke Bryan to talk about his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, and ask him all the questions you, the fans, submitted, like...