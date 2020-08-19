Global  
 

Look: Kim Kardashian Captures Kanye West's Mini-Me Chi In Hilarious Pose W/ Pizza Sauce All Over Her Face – "Every Day Mood"

SOHH Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Look: Kim Kardashian Captures Kanye West’s Mini-Me Chi In Hilarious Pose W/ Pizza Sauce All Over Her Face – “Every Day Mood”Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows how to capture special moments. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West went online this week to deliver a must-see pic of their daughter Chi West with ample pizza sauce on her face. Look and comment below! “Every Day Mood” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
