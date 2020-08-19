Millie Bobby Brown Shares New 'Enola Holmes' Movie Poster
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () The official movie poster for Enola Holmes has been released! The new detective film will be out on Netflix, starring none other than Millie Bobby Brown. “#EnolaHolmes September 23. Only on Netflix,” she captioned the poster on Instagram. See the full image in the gallery! Earlier this week, the first look teaser at the movie [...]
Jessica Lowndes is singing a brand new original song in the movie "wind Song". She tells ET Canada how it all came about as she shares what it's like to be one of the first projects back in production..
Nobody puts Baby in a corner...for long.
Baby Houseman is out of her corner and heading back to the dance floor in a new movie.
According to HuffPost, Jennifer Grey will executive produce and star in..