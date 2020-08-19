Global  
 

Millie Bobby Brown Shares New 'Enola Holmes' Movie Poster

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 August 2020
The official movie poster for Enola Holmes has been released! The new detective film will be out on Netflix, starring none other than Millie Bobby Brown. “#EnolaHolmes September 23. Only on Netflix,” she captioned the poster on Instagram. See the full image in the gallery! Earlier this week, the first look teaser at the movie [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys

LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys 00:44

 James took to social media on Monday to give fans a sneak peak at the Tune Squad's new attire for the upcoming movie, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix film has an embarrassing historical error on its poster

 'Stranger Things' star plays Sherlock's little sister in the film, which is released in September
Independent

Millie Bobby Brown debuts as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes teaser

 Millie Bobby Brown makes her debut as Enola Holmes, the sister of fictional detective Sherlock, in the first trailer for her new Netflix film.
Belfast Telegraph

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' Gets New Teaser, Reveals Premiere Date

 We have the first clip from the upcoming Netflix movie Enola Holmes! The new film stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, as the sister to Sherlock and...
Just Jared Jr


