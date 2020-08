Cole Sprouse Confirms He & Lili Reinhart Split in March After Initial Separation in January Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse has just confirmed he and Lili Reinhart are indeed broken up after months of speculation. His admission comes just one day after fans believed Lili confirmed their breakup, despite her saying her quotes were taken out of context. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently [...] 👓 View full article