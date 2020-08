Maluma Is 'Safe' After Deleting His Instagram After Apparent Neymar Diss Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Maluma is okay. The 26-year-old Colombian superstar deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday (August 19), and it happened right after Neymar, who is reportedly dating Maluma‘s ex Natalia Barulich, seemingly dissed him. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma “No one knows why he deactivated it, especially since he’s so open on it. But [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Maluma is "good and safe" after deactivating his Instagram, possibly due to a Neymar diss: https://t.co/wRh04e5bOw 12 hours ago こわもて[bridge] Maluma Is ‘Safe’ After Deleting His Instagram After Apparent Neymar Diss | Just Jared https://t.co/rmB7JsgwZy 13 hours ago Page Six Maluma is 'good and safe' despite deleting his Instagram after Neymar diss https://t.co/TTF4zkK3xb https://t.co/miD6blni8h 19 hours ago Marcos Arellano Maluma Is ‘Safe’ After Deleting His Instagram After Apparent Neymar Diss https://t.co/yevjMf3hAt via @JustJared 20 hours ago @trendsNewsday Maluma is ‘good and safe’ despite deleting Instagram after Neymar diss https://t.co/vJD7f72vtN 1 day ago Sisi So, apparently there's Neymar-Maluma beef and I'm cackling. These manchildren.🤣🤣 https://t.co/aMy7hokKCY 1 day ago WeSmirch Maluma is 'good and safe' despite deleting Instagram after Neymar diss (@eileenreslen / Page Six)… https://t.co/6pSbpJwyDe 1 day ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Maluma is ‘good and safe’ despite deleting Instagram after Neymar diss https://t.co/vRANVVSSvr 1 day ago