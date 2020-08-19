Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Gunna Eats Up A Feast In New 200 For Lunch and Dirty Diana Music Video

SOHH Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Watch: Gunna Eats Up A Feast In New 200 For Lunch and Dirty Diana Music VideoAtlanta rapper Gunna is staying busy these days. The hip-hop star has come through on Hump Day with his new “200 For Lunch/Dirty Diana” music video premiere. Watch and comment below! Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum rap superstar & “The King of Drip” Gunna dropped a new music video for tracks “200 FOR LUNCH” & “DIRTY […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boney James | Morning Blend [Video]

Boney James | Morning Blend

Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Boney James Releases New Album "Solid"

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:05Published
Ariana Grande calls on Rihanna to drop new music and 'snatch back' her streaming record [Video]

Ariana Grande calls on Rihanna to drop new music and 'snatch back' her streaming record

Ariana Grande has pleaded with Rihanna to release a new album.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Watch: Gunna Eats Up A Feast In New 200 For Lunch and Dirty Diana Music Video - Atlanta rapper Gunna is staying bus… https://t.co/HXCd6o8Kiu 48 minutes ago

sohhdotcom

SOHH.com Watch: Gunna Eats Up A Feast In New 200 For Lunch and Dirty Diana Music Video - Atlanta rapper Gunna is staying bus… https://t.co/qzCMdoY7oq 51 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Gunna Eats Up A Feast In New 200 For Lunch and Dirty Diana Music Video https://t.co/12wJxcfy1x https://t.co/TPrxyl8fCx 51 minutes ago