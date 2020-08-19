Global  
 

Travis Scott To Debut 'Tenet' Soundtrack Song 'The Plan' On 'NBA On TNT'

HipHopDX Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
"The Plan" will debut on NBA on TNT ahead of the film's September premiere.
