Death On The Nile Trailer: Get ready for a glitzy-glamorous mystery
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The trailer of Death On The Nile has left all the Agatha Christie fans excited for more of it! Every mystery lover knows Agatha always had something in the store, and she got us to experience a whole new dimension through the world of words. Death On The Nile has everything one desires in a good story - love, lust, envy, desire...
Death On The Nile Trailer - In 'Death on the Nile,' Hercule Poirot's Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths.