What's the truth behind the loved-up pictures of Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri?

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
What's the truth behind the loved-up pictures of Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri?Loved-up pictures of Mika Singh and Calendar Girls (2015) actor Akanksha Puri are doing the rounds on the Internet. Netizens are wondering if there's more to their friendship or if Puri features in the singer's music video.

The Subah Hone Na De crooner is known to share romantic pictures as a publicity gimmick for his videos....
