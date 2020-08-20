Mariska Hargitay Advocates for Sexual Assault Survivors During DNC 2020 Speech - Watch Now
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Mariska Hargitay has an important message to share while speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The 56-year-old Law & Order: SVU actress made gave a virtual speech during the event on Wednesday (August 19) where she advocated for sexual assault survivors. “When I started doing research to play Detective Olivia Benson on Law & [...]
