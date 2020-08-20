CBI to quiz two DCPS of the Mumbai Police

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case



Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05 Published 10 hours ago SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond



The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21 Published 22 hours ago SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association



President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this