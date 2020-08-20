Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBI to quiz two DCPS of the Mumbai Police

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
As today the S.I.T. (Special Investigation Team) of the agency will be reaching Mumbai, the latest update from Times Now suggests that the team will also be questioning the two Deputy Commissioners of Mumbai Police, namely Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya in connection with the initial investigation of the actor’s death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha 02:28

 On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond [Video]

SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association [Video]

SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association

President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this