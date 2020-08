Myleene Klass hits back at troll over 'cheating' post Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this World News Myleene Klass hits back at a troll who says Simon Motson will be unfaithful https://t.co/otTznL2Zlf 2 hours ago Diaz HUB Myleene Klass hits back at a troll who says Simon Motson will be unfaithful https://t.co/ZJPpJ6cNk9 2 hours ago